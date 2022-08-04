Camden Capital LLC Purchases 955 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Performance

IAA stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

