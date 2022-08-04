Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

