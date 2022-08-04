Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42,500 shares trading hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$32.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

