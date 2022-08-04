Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 2.5%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 60,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 97,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 20,000 hectares.

