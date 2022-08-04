Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,037 shares of company stock valued at $918,647. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 245,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

