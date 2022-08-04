Capital Square LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 428,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

