Capital Square LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 1,170,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

