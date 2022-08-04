Capital Square LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 270,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,536,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 346,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

