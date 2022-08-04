Capital Square LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 438,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

