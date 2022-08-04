CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

