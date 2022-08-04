Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

