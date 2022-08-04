Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Casper has a market capitalization of $177.84 million and $10.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,051,927,935 coins and its circulating supply is 5,681,091,307 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.