Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Casper has a market capitalization of $177.84 million and $10.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,051,927,935 coins and its circulating supply is 5,681,091,307 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

