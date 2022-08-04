Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.62. 67,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

