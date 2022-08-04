Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.33. 34,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.