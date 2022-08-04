Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $236.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.88. 80,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

