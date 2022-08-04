Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CZOO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
Cazoo Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.