Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CZOO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at $3,734,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

