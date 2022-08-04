Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.95. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 38,699 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
Cazoo Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
