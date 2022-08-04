Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.95. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 38,699 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

