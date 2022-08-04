Cazoo Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,927 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

