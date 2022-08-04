Cazoo Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,927 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.
Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
