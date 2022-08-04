Cazoo Group’s (CZOO) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

CZOO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,617 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

