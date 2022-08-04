CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of CBZ opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $105,534.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,254 shares of company stock worth $2,474,154 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

