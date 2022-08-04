Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.52. 31,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

