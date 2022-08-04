Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 115,518 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,518 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.13% of STORE Capital worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 676.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11,178.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

