Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 58,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

