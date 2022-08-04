Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

