Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

