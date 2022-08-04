Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 800 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 353,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $7,652,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

