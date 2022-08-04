Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $140.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE CE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. 31,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,928. Celanese has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,876,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Celanese by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

