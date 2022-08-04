Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $313,252.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.44 million and $313,252.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004380 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,980,553 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

