Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 88.79 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,257.60. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.37.

CEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.37) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,878.57). In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

