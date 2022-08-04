Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

CNC opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

