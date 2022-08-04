Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 10,423 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $46,382.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 800,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $45,773.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24.

CNTA opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

