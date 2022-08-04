Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841,536 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after buying an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 196,177 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

