Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $10.70-10.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.70-$10.95 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,985. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.