Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Chemed were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,586,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CHE traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $478.91. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.01.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,616. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.