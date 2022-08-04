Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Lowered to $541.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $541.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

CHE stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.57. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,694 shares of company stock worth $3,843,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

