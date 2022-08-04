Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Lowered to $541.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $541.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.
Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %
CHE stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.57. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Chemed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
