ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 574,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 174,029 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

