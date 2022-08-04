Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. 59,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,505 shares of company stock worth $3,184,818. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

