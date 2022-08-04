Chevron’s (CVX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.03. 330,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

