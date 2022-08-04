China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

