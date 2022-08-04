China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.