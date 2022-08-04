Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.29

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 4622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

