Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

CMG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,585.60. 8,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,092. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,347.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

