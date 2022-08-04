Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $82,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.12. 8,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $169.31 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

