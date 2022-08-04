Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

