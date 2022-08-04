Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $290.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $271.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

