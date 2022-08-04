Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $8.36 on Thursday, reaching $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,884. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.04.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

