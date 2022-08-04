Citigroup Boosts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to €52.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from €44.00 ($45.36) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

