Citigroup Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $95.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26.

Insider Activity

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

