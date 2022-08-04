Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.05. Citizens shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 71,075 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Citizens Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 15.59%.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald W. Shields bought 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

