Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.88

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.88 and traded as high as C$68.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$68.00, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.83.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

