Clean Harbors’ (CLH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

